3Music Awards 2021: All you need to know about the new categories, edits & nominee unveiling

Following the announcement of 2 new category additions to the 2021 3Music Awards, Ghanamusic.com brings to you an exclusive insight into what those categories entail and the date for announcement of nominees.

As you might know by now the 2 new categories are the ‘EP of the Year’ and ‘Best Alternative Artiste of the Year.’

Category definition for ‘EP of the Year’ includes: The most outstanding EP on the basis of lyrical power and or superior songwriting, productions and promoted with at least a video.

This award does not only go to the act/duo/group whose voices are heard on the EP but recognizes the songwriters, producers, sound engineers and or mixers on the EP. This is a purely technical award to be decided by the Board and the academy.

Category definition for ‘Best Alternative Artiste of the Year‘ includes: The most outstanding genre defying song under the year in review away, from “mainstream” Ghanaian music genres.

It includes but not limited to a fusion of varied musical forms from soul, rock, hip-hop, RnB, funk and African pop. It’s fresh and a little off-centre. This is voted for by the board, academy and the public

Organizers have also announced the adoption and renaming of some categories including its Music Man of the Year category to Artiste (MVP) of the Year. The new categories and additions were made during the scheme’s annual retreat for the board and some stakeholders in Akosombo weeks ago.

Artiste of the Year now becomes the scheme’s topmost award.

Entering its fourth year, the organisers are poised to deliver a solid event this year, leaving an indelible impression in the minds of industry and music fans. The board also approved for ‘EP of the Year’ ‘Best Alternative Song’ and ‘Emerging Woman of the Year’ to be added to the list of categories consistent with awards intentional policy to be all-embracing and also enable inclusion and representation for female artistes.

The ‘Rapper of the Year’ category has been redefined to reward consistent rap-based activities of talents within the year under review away from the initial rap performance on a song. ‘Woman of the Year’ and ‘Emerging Woman of the Year’ will now become the topmost awards of the Women’s Brunch, which comes off on 7th March in commemoration of international Women’s day.

“ #The4th affords us the opportunity to not only honour popular music and the innovation we experienced last year following the outbreak of a pandemic but to also curate an experience that speaks to the now and future of music whilst celebrating our music history. Most importantly, #the4th should be reflective of 3Music’s commitment for better representation and inclusion for particularly female talents,” Sadiq Abdulai Abu, CEO, 3Media Networks says.

The 4th annual 3Music Awards 2021 comes off on Saturday, 27th March 2021 at 8pm. The nominees announcement comes off on Friday 12th February, 2021 at 8pm. The nominees announcement will be aired on JoyPrime TV and Facebook on the 3Musicawards page as well as on YouTube.

