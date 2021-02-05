Takoradi to come alive after Drumline Festival launch!

Shocks Media Limited on Saturday 30th January 2021 launched Drumline Festival at the Takoradi mall, first of its kind ever to happen to the people of western region.

The PRO speaking at the launch intimated that this event is being organised to give detailed attention to the brass band family in the Western Region in order for them to show their God- Given talent to the world.

Patrons also took turns to encourage the players to put up a good show to put the west on the map with the tag that the best is in the west.

Audition comes off on the 20th of February at the forecourt of the Takoradi Mall.

It’s a 3 day event running from Easter Saturday, Sunday and the climax on Easter Monday. Forms are selling at a rate of 200.00 at Spice FM and Beach FM in Takoradi.

Alordia of Alordia Promotions, the Director mentions that the winner of this competition takes home a cash prize of 10,000.00 plus an appearance in the UK for the Ghana Music Awards organized in the United Kingdom with 1st and 2nd runner ups taking home some cash prizes and set of instruments.

He further asked for the support of the people to make the event a successful one. “This hasn’t happened anywhere in Ghana so I plead that you don’t leave this project just for the promoter but own it and make it yours as well, so that we can do this year in year out”

In attendance were the brass band players in the region, business men and women and media men.

Shocks Media Limited on saturday 30th January 2021 launched Drumline Festival at the Takoradi mall, first of its kind ever to happen to the people of western region.

The PRO speaking at the launch intimated that this event is being organised to give detailed attention to the brass band family in the Western Region in order for them to show their God- Given talent to the world.

Patrons also took turns to encourage the players to put up a good show to put the west on the map with the tag that the best is in the west.

Audition comes off on the 20th of February at the forecourt of the Takoradi Mall.

It’s a 3 day event running from Easter Saturday, Sunday and the climax on Easter Monday. Forms are selling at a rate of 200.00 at Spice FM and Beach FM in Takoradi.

Alordia of Alordia Promotions, the Director mentions that the winner of this competition takes home a cash prize of 10,000.00 plus and appearance in the UK for the Ghana Music Awards organized in the United Kingdom with 1st and 2nd runner ups taking home some cash prizes and set of instruments.

He further asked for the support of the people to make the event a successful one. “This hasn’t happened anywhere in Ghana so I plead that you don’t leave this project just for the promoter but own it and make it yours as well, so that we can do this year in year out”

In attendance were the brass band players in the region, business men and women and media men.

This event promises to be great, says the CEO of Shocks Media in the person of Solomon Arthur and also thanks sponsors and the players for accepting this project.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!