Minister OJ Live In London as he readies for maiden virtual concert on January 29

Known for the wisdom with which he writes his songs, ace Gospel music act, Minister OJ is set to host his maiden virtual concert in London.

It will unravel on the 29th of January on his YouTube channel and will feature all the hit songs that he is known for from Eti S3n, to M’aye s3 Mo p3n.

the event will be in collaboration with the Adehye Studio and it poised to trigger a nostalgia of all the deep and solid tunes that the Minister OJ brand is known for.

All taps and clicks lead to Minister OJ’s YouTube channel as we enjoy the virtual concert from the comfort of our smartphones, laptops and smart TVs.

