Celestine, MOG, Empress Gifty, Akesse Brempong, others billed for 2021 NGMA

Global Expert Recoveries, organizers of the Ghana National Gospel Music Awards have unveiled artists to perform at this year’s event.

Award-winning artistes, Celestine Donkor, MOG, Jayana, and Gifty Adorye are gearing up for the 4th edition of the Ghana National Gospel Music Awards.

Other artistes to also deliver top-notch performances include Akesse Brempong and Kobby Salm.

Set for Saturday, February 20 at the Accra International Conference Centre, the one-night-only experience promises to be an inspirational night with splendid ministrations from all six top artistes.

Excitement is already building for what promises to be an improved fourth edition and the first to be hosted in Accra.

Global Expert Recoveries, organizers of the Ghana National Gospel Music Awards have also announced Steaman Heights as the headline sponsor for 2020 edition with support from BTM Afrika, Rockson Ransford Hospital, MUSIGA, Jonab J. Services, UGN and Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards

Winners in various categories for this year’s awards will be determined by 40% public, Board 40%, and 20% Academy votes.

The first event in 2017 was won by Rev. Obaapa Christy. The scheme has so far held 3 years of successful events.

