Dome comes to a standstill on January 30 as Ras Kuuku hosts maiden concert

Self-acclaimed President of the Ghetto Youth, Ras Kuuku to host and headline his first concert in Dome on Saturday, January 30th dubbed; Ras Kuuku Wo Dome Park.

Music lovers who double as residents and inhabitants of Dome and it’s surrounding areas will finally have a show they can also claim their own, courtesy Ras Kuuku.

The heavily bearded stylish Rasta Man has announced Saturday, January 30, 2021 to stage his maiden concert for his community dubbed “Ras Kuuku Wo Dome”,

This concert according to Puom Music boss is supposed to set the tone for an annual event that will be headlined by him for the community.

Already, he has done several community engagements socially and musically to uplift the image of his home ground.

“Kwame Nkrumah”, the title of his latest EP is just gaining grounds among fans with multiple videos shot for it both in Ghana and USA.

Fans of Ras Kuuku should brace themselves for this upcoming mega concert by their superstar. It will be hosted at the Dome Park from 6:00pm till 6:00am the next day.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!