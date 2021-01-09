Casta Troy announces second edition of TROJAN CONCERT this year

Casta Troy’s TROJAN CONCERT is slated for March 2021 with the actual date yet to be communicated and it will be held at the same venue as last year’s event.

Last year’s event was held at the Takoradi Library Amphitheatre and it was also held in March and it brought on stage the best of talents from the Western Region.

The event saw the likes of Bobo Dada Bee, Nemisis Loso, The Township, Abi.Deen, Ayma, Janaya X mounting the stage to give patrons the best of entertainment.

The second edition promises to be a bigger and better event than the first as mind-blowing performances with be seen from the artistes who will be mounting the stage.

Fans of Casta Troy should mark it down as their music icon is set roar in the music space once again.

