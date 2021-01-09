Events

Casta Troy announces second edition of TROJAN CONCERT this year

The second edition promises to be a bigger and better event

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 8 hours ago
Casta Troy announces second edition of TROJAN CONCERT this year
Casta Troy announces second edition of TROJAN CONCERT this year Photo Credit: Casta Troy

Casta Troy’s TROJAN CONCERT is slated for March 2021 with the actual date yet to be communicated and it will be held at the same venue as last year’s event.

Last year’s event was held at the Takoradi Library Amphitheatre and it was also held in March and it brought on stage the best of talents from the Western Region.

The event saw the likes of Bobo Dada Bee, Nemisis Loso, The Township, Abi.Deen, Ayma, Janaya X mounting the stage to give patrons the best of entertainment.

The second edition promises to be a bigger and better event than the first as mind-blowing performances with be seen from the artistes who will be mounting the stage.

Fans of Casta Troy should mark it down as their music icon is set roar in the music space once again.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 8 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

KiDi grabs spot in BBC's "10 African music stars to look out for in 2021"

KiDi grabs spot in BBC’s “10 African music stars to look out for in 2021”

5 days ago
#PataMiller2021: Checkout all the glitz, glam & humor during Patapaa's wedding

#PataMiller2021: Checkout all the glitz, glam & humor during Patapaa’s wedding

5 days ago
2021 Music Prophecies: Shatta Wale, Yaw Sarpong and a young act on red alert!

2021 Music Prophecies: Shatta Wale, Yaw Sarpong and a young act on red alert!

5 days ago
Video Premiere: Hajia Bintu by Shatta Wale feat. Captan & Ara B

2020 Week 53: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker