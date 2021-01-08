Events

MIMLIFE Records shutdown Tema with successful ‘Masked On’ concert – Photos

Wizkid, R2Bess, Sarkodie, Joey B among others thrilled fans

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 54 mins ago
On Friday 1st January MIMLIFE took Tema by surprise with their annual event, Masked On concert, as fans and entertainment enthusiasts didn’t expect from the record label.

The celebration commenced with a health walk that took patrons through some selected parts of Tema which led to huge traffic jam due to the turnout in numbers.

Around 7:30 people started trooping in to the Tema Community big base streets to gather for the main show.

Based on the awareness created fans were expecting some specific artistse Like Medikal, R2BES,KIMILIST,KING PROMISE and others but the show turned out with a whole new face and vibe.

A surprise performance from the ruler-ship of Tema, Sarkodie took the stage that made everyone get on their feet. The fans expressed their joy for this kind of surprise that the MIMLIFE community brought go them.

The event saw and ucovered many underground talents in Tema.

As the show got to the end Wizkid turned out to show Support to his brothers R2BEES and entertained all music lovers at the event.

Talent manager and board member at MIMLIFE, Hulk speaking to some notable media house made mention that all his couldn’t have been possible without the Help of God and their August CEO, K9 (known by the media) and their entire team. He promised that this is 1 out of the many to come.

DC9A9845.jpg
0J1A0022.jpg
0J1A0044.jpg
0J1A0076.jpg
0J1A0135.jpg
0J1A0261.jpg
0J1A0440.jpg
DC9A9400.jpg
DC9A9450.jpg
DC9A9552.jpg

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

