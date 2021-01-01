Medikal, D-Black, Sefa, Efya make first wave of stars billed for Tropical Fiesta 2021

Livewire Events in collaboration with Yfm , 4Syte Tv, Moet & Chandon & Hennessy are about to take us away from it all and have a ball for 4 days & 3 nights out of Accra on the water at the dreamy Maaha Beach Resort in the Western Region between Takoradi & Axim for TROPICAL FIESTA 2021.

From Friday the 8th – Monday 11th January 2021. With 30 Special Guests, 10 performing artists, 10 Mc’s, 10 Djs, 10 Parties, 12 chefs from around the world, A Music & Comedy Concert,

A Party on the Island, A night beach party, the 4syte TV Pool Rave, and just having an out of this world experience for 4 days and 3 nights this is set to be an experience like no other.



Special Guests include Hollywood Star Comedian Michael Blackson, Ajei hitmaker D-Black aka the Enjoyment Minister,

The La Hustle hitmaker Medikal, The Queen of Soul Efya, The sensational Sefa and yet to announced 25 more guests and performers.



Stay & Ball 3 Day Packages from (800 Ghc Room Packages to 10,000 Ghc Executive Suites) + Stand Alone Access Bands & Tickets for 150 Ghc a day are out on www.tropicalfiesta.com or call : +233 20 513 4787, +233 20 820 1554 , +233 20 757 6743

