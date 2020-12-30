Shatta Wale to collaborate with Volta Region-based artistes

Shatta Wale, over the weekend thrilled thousands in Hohoe, Volta Region under the auspices of Mr. John-Peter Amewu, MP-elect of the constituency.

Shatta Wale, known in private life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, said this when he thrilled multitudes from the Constituency to his numerous songs.

He said the development projects and plans of Mr. Amewu were good and deserved to be supported to do more.

The show, which was part of activities to mark victory and thanksgiving for Mr Amewu was held at the St Augustine Park with some roads including Hohoe – Lolobi Road, flooded with people.

Shatta Wale said he was overwhelmed by the crowd which showed the extent to which he was loved in Hohoe. He also revealed that he would work with upcoming artistes in the Constituency to release a song.

Mr. Amewu on his part expressed gratitude to Shatta Wale for his great performance. He said he would continue to factor the youth into his development plans for the Constituency.

Mr. Amewu who could not withstand the rhythms and beats of the night took to the dance floor and exhibited his dancing skills drawing loud applause by the participants.

Some of the songs the people were treated to were, Freedom, Mahama Paper, Melissa, Level, Bulletproof, taking over, Low tempo, Ahodwo Las Vegas and his recent release; Hajia Bintu among others.

Some spectators who were not soaked with the performance said they would want Shatta Wale back to the Hohoe Constituency.

Shatta Movement boss, Shatta Wale got fans and the crowd in the Volta Region going crazy after he performed the Hajia Bintu song for the first time.

The song Hajia Bintu which was released not long ago has gradually settled and becoming a nationwide hit with its visuals to compliment it as well.



The Hajia Bintu song basically talks about the TikTok star, and how Shatta Wale and his friends have been trying to win her over through social media.



During Shatta Wale’s performance at Hohoe, the fans started chanting Hajia Bintu, which compelled him to perform the latest jam from his camp.

