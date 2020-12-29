All roads lead to Monte Carlo in Tema on New Year’s Day!

Consistently, the Monte Carlo brand has stirred up nightlife in Tema, presenting patrons with an opportunity to celebrate life in a safe and exciting environment.

The establishment has become synonymous with it’s elaborate New Year celebrations, that have seen the likes of Stonebwoy, R2BEES, Wizkid, Sarkodie and many of Tema’s best stars, grace the stage and thrill the people of Tema for free.

To usher in 2021, Monte Carlo will be hosting the “Carlo Music Festival”, with a different twist. On 1st January 2021 Tema will play host to Netherland’s DJ Austin J and the best Disk Jockeys from Ghana.

The all-day affair will follow strict Covid-19 safety protocol and showcase why Tema is a power house of Ghana’s music scene.

Each DJ will take to the turn tables to spin a different genre of music, with DJ Austin J presenting his popular Amapiano 2020 mix and other classic international records.

The best of Ghanaian DJs, such as DJ Mono of Starr Fm, DJ Rampage, Skinny Lord and more, will also present their wild turntable magic, at the festival.

The event would be free of charge and held at Monte Carlo’s well ventilated outdoor space, as recommended by medical experts in the wake of covid.

As an annual event that has already garnered a reputation over the years, the event is highly anticipated and promises to kick the new year off, on a safe and happy note.

