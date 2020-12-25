Events

5th edition of E.L’s BAR concert attracts teeming fans

Performances were stellar, building the fiery ambience now popular with the concert.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 34 mins ago
5th edition of E.L’s BAR concert attracts teeming fans
5th edition of E.L’s BAR concert attracts teeming fans Photo Credit: E.L

2020’s finale couldn’t have been better experienced by Hip-Hop fans in the capital without E.L’s annual end-of-year BAR concert.

Taking stage at its all-familiar venue – Alliance Française d’Accra, the intense night saw E.L and his company of artists take center stage to thrill fans.

E.L - BAR '20 6.jpg

Just like the five iterations before it, 2020’s edition of the BAR was a star-studded fest, boasting of guest acts like: Lyrical Joe, $pacely, Joey B, Tulenkey, Gyakie, DopeNation, Kev & Grenade, as well as Ayisi.

Performances were stellar, building the fiery ambience now popular with the concert.

Crowning the event with the best from his music arsenal, E.L and this year’s surprise artist, Epixode rocked fans in all grandeur, bringing the eventful night to a resonant stop.

‘’Big love to everyone who showed up at the just ended BAR concert despite the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s been an amazing 6 years of BAR with you, and the feeling never gets old, just better.

I want to wish everyone of you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, 2021 will be a better one for us all. Stay safe’’, shares E.L.

E.L had a lot going this year – from bringing Azonto to fans again and debuting a trilogy of tapes, Leaks, to closing off the year with his annual BAR concert.

Instagram: elrepgh Twitter: @ELgh_ Facebook: E.L

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 34 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

VIP tickets almost gone, table for 4 just got 5 left - Sarkodie

VIP tickets almost gone, table for 4 just got 5 left – Sarkodie

4 days ago
Ajei! D-Black books Billboard chart topping OT Genasis & DopeNation for holiday banger

Ajei! D-Black books Billboard chart topping OT Genasis & DopeNation for holiday banger

4 days ago
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas! Irene Logan wishes fans in new single

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas! Irene Logan wishes fans in new single

4 days ago
Alright by King Promise feat. Shatta Wale

2020 Week 51: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker