Symphonic 2020! Get ready for a night of classical Gospel renditions this Sunday!

It’s classical Gospel music as has never been heard or seen in the history of Ghanaian music this Sunday 27th December as ConceptzGh presents the first ever Symphonic 2020.

The event comes off at Ga Mashie Hall, In the Trust Sports Emporium. (Adj. Bukom Sports Arena) at exactly 5pm and would feature a plethora of Ghana’s finest gospel breeds.

Expect to be thrilled by the classical renditions of the monster hit singles of names such as Akesse Brempong, Joe Mettle, Kofi Owusu Peprah, Dunisn Oyekan and MOGmusic.

For ticket reservations kindly use these short codes: 71333*04# or *7181172# to purchase your tickets . You can also visit www.egoticket.com and www.ticketmiller.com.

Tickets are also available at these retail outlets: (Nalem Clothing-Accra Mall; PinkBerry-East Legon, Spintex and Cantoments; Koala Supermarket- Airport, Cantoments; Nyonyo- East Legon; MyCellPhone Repairs- East Legon)

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!