Jogging with Nanky! Thousands flood the streets of Tema in support of Nanky

He brought Tema to a standstill this morning!

Jogging with Nanky! Thousands flood the streets of Tema in support of Nanky's initiative
Photo Credit: Nanky/Twitter

The silky-voiced Haruna Buhari, widely known within showbiz circles as Nanky, interpreted as “Effective Contributor” has successfully held a health walk in Tema dubbed; Jogging with Nanky.

As a form of engaging with his fans and promoting healthy living, Nanky rallied fans and some media personalities for an early morning jog, starting from Tema Secondary School all the way to Tema Beach.

The event gathered thousands of residents from all walks of life from the youth to the elderly amidst brass band music and massive spinners behind huge trucks.

Upon finally arriving at the end of the walk at Tema Beach, the Sultan signee mounted stage to perform a few of his songs to the teeming fans and also gave the opportunity for other upcoming acts to perform.

The numbers he accrued was the cause of the heavy traffic on the main Tema motorway early this morning and his management duly apologizes for any inconvenience caused to the general public that ply the route on a daily basis.

Nanky’s artistry exudes silky vocals, lyrical dexterity and versatility and he dabbles within a wide range of genres but specializes in Afro-Pop/Afro R&B & Highlife sounds that are tailored to the African audience.

There is more mind-blowing projects coming up from the camp of this fast-rising act set to soon takeover the industry, but for now, kindly stream or buy his latest Remedy EP everywhere online.

