Gospel360Africa readies for 3rd edition of annual worship concert; Thankful

Little did we know that we’ll make it this far into 2020 and Gospel360Africa is here to help you say Ebenezer- Thus far has the Lord helped us, with it’s 3rd edition of the annual flagship worship concert, Thankful.

Everyone can attest to the fact that 2020 has been the full expression of unexpected hardships and overwhelming efforts of survival.

The event is scheduled for 8th January 2021 at the Victory Bible Church International, Awoshie Junction at exactly 8pm till day break.

This year’s edition

Yes, it’s gonna be a holy Ghost Praise Party till Mama Calls, except, why should you even think of leaving your mama out of such an edifying event for the entire family?

Come with a THANKFUL heart and your dancing shoes only as it’s a free event!

Leading us into the throne room would be MOG Music, Ohemaa Mercy, Kofi Owusu Peprah, Ps. Isaiah, Eric Jeshurun, Efe Grace, Piesie Esther and Oheneba Clement.

Also ministering on the night will be the Sanctuary Choir, Minister Nana Ghartey, Minister Paolo, Perez Muzik, among several others.

The 3 edition of Thankful will be under the theme “Corporate Ghana Unites in Worship” as it will feature choirs from diverse corporate institutions from various fields ranging from banking and finance sector, health, fashion, media, among others.

Kindly lock down the 8th of January as we begin 2021 on a THANKFUL note.

