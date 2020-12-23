Manifestivities 2020 goes Semi-Virtual on December 30th!

The annual edition of one of the most talked about events in the last two years, Manifestivities comes off Wednesday, December 30th at the Enclave Garden, East Legon.

This year’s edition is to feature a limited number of persons and is done in association with Absa Bank.

While this year has taken its toll on many, the M.anifest-Absa partnership has grown from strength to strength coinciding with the artist’s tenure as brand ambassador.

‘’This year we jam in an intimate way. We’ve defied all odds this year so it will be a special kind of celebration in a curated safe space’’, expresses the god MC.

In 2019, Manifestivities took a giant leap forward with headline acts such as Burna Boy and Adekunle Gold showing up on stage to perform their back-to-back hits at the time.

With a headline sponsorship from Absa, this year promises an even unique spectacle. The COVID-19 pandemic won’t allow for a big spectacle, but it sure will be a memorable one.

Global beverage brand Martell who recently added an all-new flavour, ‘’Blue Swift’’ to their 300-year heritage of delivering award winning cognacs are the official beverage sponsor for the event.

Limited seating available so make sure to get your tickets here or https://blutixghana.com/events/Manifestivies

