VIP tickets almost gone, table for 4 just got 5 left – Sarkodie

Following the announcement of ticket prices for Rapperholic – Limited Edition by 2-time BET award-winning act, Sarkodie, front row seat tickets are almost sold out!

Taking to his Twitter and Instagram pages, Sarkodie shared a video to tell his fans and all the people who love his craft how they can grab tickets for the concert.

A table of eight(8) at Rapperholic 2020 is going for a whopping GH¢10,000, while a table of four(4) is also selling at GH¢6,000.

For the fans who cannot afford to go for the prices listed above, he and the Mx24 team have also put up tickets which cost GH¢500 — this most definitely means all the people who will purchase it are standing.

Even though he nearly called off the 2020 edition of Rapperholic, he decided to put the limited edition together about broad consultation to make it eight (8) years on a roll.

Rapperholic 2020 Concert which will take place at Grand Arena on December 25, 2020.

Now I wanna book the Table of 8 for myself… enjoyment b this ?? #Rapperholic2020 >>> https://t.co/2NQMSg3JrB pic.twitter.com/RVtrfVvd8G — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) December 19, 2020

