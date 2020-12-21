Top acts to grace Tema AfroXmas Fancy Carnival on Christmas Day!

SyPhics Studios in partnership with 4syte TV and the Tema Metropolitan Assembly is holding this year’s edition of AfroXmas, the biggest Masquerade carnival in Greater Accra on Christmas day, 25th December, 2020 in Tema.

With over 12 masquerade groups in the Tema Metropolis participating in the event, this year’s festival promises to be more special with the annual event commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Unity Fancy Club in Tema Community 1.

The #MaskedUp edition of AfroXmas will see top music acts in the country grace this year’s festival as well as other side attractions.

CEO of SyPhics Benjamin Swanzy Kwesi shared the plan of this year’s goal for AfroXmas and urged all to be a part.

“We are trying to be consistent with this annual event to showcase not just Tema, but Ghana as a whole to the rest of the world with the masquerade culture. Gone were the days where people believed masquerading was for recalcitrants and riff raffs but we are elated the perception is changing at a very fast rate.

“It’s been a very tough year for everyone due to the COVID-19 pandemic and we would like to this year’s festival to ease the stress on people and create a perfect fun environment for us all.”

He continued to share the details of the event and why the event is being hosted at the Tema Community center in community 1.

“We see the efforts of these various groups spread across Tema and this year happens to be the 20th anniversary of the Unity Fancy Club who are based in community 1 so it was a great idea to bring it to their home.

There will be security presence and a standby ambulance at the event grounds as usual so attendees can feel secured and comfortable.

He concluded by thanking key supporters of the event, Hon. Felix Nii Annang-La (Tema MCE) and Hon. Yves Nii Noi (MP, Tema Central) and also the entire AfroXmas team.

Mr. Swanzy also urged everyone coming to remember to wear their masks and ensure that they adhere to all the Covid protocols as they join the celebrations.

