Nii O’Brien to host Ps Simone, WealthMan, Paa Willy, others at; First Love Rocks

On Christmas Eve this year, all roads lead to Christmas Worship with Nii O’Brien – First Love Rocks (The God Love), a worship concert aimed at winning souls and magnifying the true reason for Christmas – Jesus.

First Love Rocks (The God Love) is an annual outreach worship Concert organized by Nii O’Brien Ministries in December which is targeted at winning souls in a chosen locality.

As part of the preparations this years event is happening at Kwahieman on the 24th December 2020 @ 6pm at 2nd Floor Been-To Complex in collaboration with the Zoe life connect fellowship.

On bill this year is AdomCwesi, Ps. Simone Maclean, Min Francis WealthMan and Min Paa Williy.

