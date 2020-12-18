Catch the Legend Kojo Antwi & Stonebwoy live in action on Christmas Eve!

Legendary Kojo Antwi is set to host his highly anticipated end of year concert ‘The Maestro’s Experience’ which will feature performances from Stonebwoy.

The event will come off on Thursday, December 24 at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

Kojo Antwi took to Facebook to share details of the event writing “Love in the social distance edition. Limited seats. Call to reserve.”

The Music Man had earlier hinted that the event would be cancelled the event because of the coronavirus pandemic

However, to give fans a big end of the year bash, the event has been scheduled with Covid-19 safety protocols in place.

Performing this year will be Stonebwoy whom Kojo Antwi featured on his song Akyekyedie Nantie.

Dubbed ‘The Ultimate Celebration of Love’ the event will start at 8:00pm.

