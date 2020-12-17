Events

It’s Christmas With MOG Music this Sunday!

It's at Royalhouse chapel, 5pm, free event, dress code is a touch of white

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
It's Christmas With MOG Music this Sunday!
It's Christmas With MOG Music this Sunday! Photo Credit: Rob Photography

After the successful debut of “Christmas with ”MOG” in the year 2018, the “Be Lifted Singer” MOGmusic is set to hold the third edition of powerful worship concert again this December.

As part of fulfilling its’ objective, MOG Music is embarking on one of his major annual events dubbed; Christmas With MOG.

The concert which will be held at the “Jesus Arena” of Royal house Chapel International- Ahenfie seeks to gather over 20,000 youth, children and adults to lift the name of the Lord.

Image may contain: 6 people, text

It is going to be a night of worship meant to bring people into the presence of God through worship and praise irrespective of their denominational affiliations.

This year’s event will feature renowned gospel artists such as Ps.Siisi Baidoo, Simiane, Nii Okai, Ohemaa Mercy and Rev. Stanley Mensah.

Christmas with MOG becomes the 2nd annual event that will be organized by MOGMusic this year. One would recall that the New Wine Concert has come to stay as it is organized in the first quarter of every year.

The inspiring songs of MOG is available on iTunes, Youtube, Spotify, and and all other digital retail outlets.

Follow MOGmusic on Facebook – Instagram – Twitter and on YouTube.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

2020 Week 50: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 50: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

4 days ago
Kojo Luda: A rapper on a mission to project Ghanaian artistry

Kojo Luda: A rapper on a mission to project Ghanaian artistry

5 days ago
Efya set to host Omah Lay for Somewhere in Ghana Drive-in Concert

Efya set to host Omah Lay for Somewhere in Ghana Drive-in Concert

6 days ago
Keche & Adina fire subtle shots at artistes that endorse political parties

Keche & Adina explain why they won’t endorse political parties

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker