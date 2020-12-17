It’s Christmas With MOG Music this Sunday!

After the successful debut of “Christmas with ”MOG” in the year 2018, the “Be Lifted Singer” MOGmusic is set to hold the third edition of powerful worship concert again this December.

As part of fulfilling its’ objective, MOG Music is embarking on one of his major annual events dubbed; Christmas With MOG.

The concert which will be held at the “Jesus Arena” of Royal house Chapel International- Ahenfie seeks to gather over 20,000 youth, children and adults to lift the name of the Lord.

It is going to be a night of worship meant to bring people into the presence of God through worship and praise irrespective of their denominational affiliations.

This year’s event will feature renowned gospel artists such as Ps.Siisi Baidoo, Simiane, Nii Okai, Ohemaa Mercy and Rev. Stanley Mensah.

Christmas with MOG becomes the 2nd annual event that will be organized by MOGMusic this year. One would recall that the New Wine Concert has come to stay as it is organized in the first quarter of every year.

The inspiring songs of MOG is available on iTunes, Youtube, Spotify, and and all other digital retail outlets.

