All roads lead to Labadi Beach Hotel on 25th December for; Christmas With Joe Mettle!

Christmas just got lit! Ghana’s biggest Gospel music export, Joe Mettle and his Love Gift band presents to us yet another edition of his signature 25th December event; Christmas With Joe Mettle.

This year’s edition features the likes of anointed minstrel Efe Grace, teh VGMA award-winning MOG Music, the ‘Who Say God No Dey’ hitmaker Kofi Karikari and ICGC’s global music head, Edwin Dadson.

It takes place at the Labadi Beach Hotel with 2 separate sessions; Afternoon session from 2:30 to 5:30pm and Evening session from 6:30 to 9:30pm.

Tickets are selling fast for GHS 100 for standard and GHS 150 for VIP at ticketmiller.com and various outlets across the capital such as Airport, Osu and Tema Comm 8 Shell stations, Jay Ray Osu & East Legon, Nallem Clothing Accra Mall and East Legon, Caantoments & Spintex Pinkberry branches.

One can equally purchase a ticket by dialing *718*117*1#.

O Come Let Us Adore the new born King who impacted the world, died and arose triumphant on the 3rd day and now lives through us from His mediating office at the right hand side of the Father in heaven.