Agape Carnival! Akesse Brempong takes us to the heavens with Rooftop edition this Saturday!

It features ministrations from MOGmusic, Vessel Chordrick, 5pm, FB, IG, YouTube, HB TV, A TV

Akesse Brempong takes us closer to the heavens with Agape Carnival Rooftop edition this Saturday!
Photo Credit: Akesse Brempong/Facebook

Your December just got spectacular with the maiden virtual Rooftop edition of the biggest outdoor gospel music concert headlined by Akesse Brempong; Agape Carnival.

The event is set to roll out on your TV screens, tablets, laptops and smartphones at exactly 5pm across all Akesse Brempong social media handles; Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

For all those that, for one reason or the other, can’t access it online, we got you! Kindly tune in to Homebase TV or Amansan TV (A TV) for the el-classico of gospel events.

This year’s edition features none other than the national gospel music hot cake of the moment and VGMA award-winning act, MOGmusic as well as the ‘I No Dey Barb’ hitmaker Vessel Chordrick.

And from the camp of Akesse’s own band, Tribe of Judah, we will be blessed with deliveries from the bands Music Director, former MD for KNUST Mass Choir, Worship leader at The Maker’s House International and proprietor of Zoe Music Academy, Johnny Haick, incoming medical doctor, AJ Ajarquah, as well as one of the longest serving bv’s, ADOMcwesi.

It promises to be a virtual experience like none other and an upgrade from his epic ‘Heal Our Land’ virtual concert organized during the lockdown.

Anticipate, sit back, relax and worship together with one of Ghana’s astute songwriters and versatile youth oriented worshippers.

