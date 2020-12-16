Events

A Night With Kofi Kinaata! 2020 Made in Taadi Concert swapped!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 24 mins ago
A Night With Kofi Kinaata! 2020 Made in Taadi Concert swapped!
A Night With Kofi Kinaata! 2020 Made in Taadi Concert swapped! Photo Credit: Manuel Photography

HipLife artiste Kofi Kinaata’s annual event ‘Made in Taadi Concert’ has been cancelled but replaced with ‘A Night With Kofi Kinaata’ event this Saturday 19th December.

It’s happening live at the +233 Jazz Bar and Grill at a cool rate of GHS 100 and will feature the ‘Things Fall Apart’ hitmaker in his element performing with a live band at 9 pm prompt.

In a press release, the artiste indicated that unlike earlier intended, their determination to entertain fans this December has been overrun by circumstances beyond their control.

Plans were far advanced for the virtual edition, but due to circumstances beyond our control, we regretfully call off this year’s edition of ‘Made in Taadi Concert’,” the statement read.

The fourth edition of ‘Made in Taadi’ event was slated for the eve of Christmas, December 24, in Takoradi in the Western Region.

In its stead, Kofi Kinaata and his management, Team Move will hold a seminar for the youth.

This seminar, they revealed, is to help equip the youth with skills to survive especially with the changes society had to go through because of Covid-19.

“Nonetheless, Team Move Management would convene astute professionals from different industries for a day seminar to equip the youth with skills to survive the vicissitudes of Covid-19”.

“On behalf of multiple award-winning Artiste and Ghana’s Songwriter extraordinaire Kofi Kinaata, we apologize for any inconvenience caused,” the statement added.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 24 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinaata win big at 2020 GMA USA

Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinaata win big at 2020 GMA USA

13th October 2020
La Hustle Remix by Medikal feat. Criss Waddle & Joey B

2020 Week 41: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

11th October 2020
Makoma by Emelia Brobbey feat. Kuami Eugene

2020 Week 40: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

4th October 2020
Makoma by Emelia Brobbey feat. Kuami Eugene

2020 Week 39: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

27th September 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker