Efya set to host Omah Lay for Somewhere in Ghana Drive-in Concert

Efya – She is by far the most awarded female Vocalist in the history of Ghanaian music and she is set to host Omah Lay for Somewhere in Ghana Drive-in Concert.

The event which is slated for Saturday 19th December will take place at the Untamed Empire, 3pm sharp.

It could arguably be said that this will be Ghana’s maiden attempt at holding a drive-in concert that has patrons neatly parked In their cars and enjoying the hallmark musical goodness that Efya’s artistry is associated with.

As if she wasn’t the full package, patrons are set to be wowed by Omah Lay originally born Stanley Omah Didia, a Nigerian songwriter and singer known for the monster hit singles “You”, ”Bad Influence”, “Damn” and “Ye Ye Ye”.

Omah Lay is signed to Dvpper Music and is the first African artiste to be highlighted by the Africa Rising Initiative launched by Apple Music, a music and video streaming platform.

The event is in partnership with and available on demand at CEEK.com – a virtual reality streaming platform for live events and interactive experiences headed by Ghanaian CEO, Mary Spio and based in the USA.

CEEK is the global leader in Virtual Reality Concert experiences and has Partnered with Universal Music, the world’s biggest music company which boasts over 14,000 of the world’s best music artists.

The CEEK platform already features over 100 Mega Artists including Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, U2, Quavo with more exciting releases ahead.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!