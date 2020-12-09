Scott Evans thrills fans at DJ Paloma Connect; pledges to sponsor 2021 edition

Over the weekend Urban Gospel DJ, Dj Paloma hosted his annual concert and the event had a massive turn out with bloggers and various artiste including Scott Evans.

Multiple award winning Urban Gospel Artiste and ENGYA ME HO hitmaker Scott Evans made an appearance at the just ended I Will Sponsor Your Show Next Year- Scott Evans Tells Dj Paloma. connects which happened on 5th December.

The artiste surprised many people as he pulled off an unexpected message while on stage, after performing Scott Evans called the attention of fans and music lovers that he will sponsor DJ Paloma’s concert next year.

Every artiste here must show love to Dj Paloma,when you get 20 send him 10 he is one of the few reasons why urban gospel is know in Ghana and the world at large.

I promise to sponsor DJ Paloma Connect next year God willing. Urban Gospel To The Top!

