KobbySalm holds successful ITMOC Peace Walk ahead of album launch concert

One of the big names in the Ghanaian Urban gospel fraternity, Kobbysalm on November 28, 2020 spearheaded the ‘ITMOC Peace Walk’ from James Town to GNAT hall.

The quest for a peaceful election has made most of the Ghanaian popular acts to indulge themselves in spectacular activities which has peace as its theme.

The ‘ITMOC Peace Walk’ targeted all persons especially people who support the peace ideologies preached by advocates for a country and for themselves.

The walk which was supported by Verna mineral water and Rush Energy drink did not only encouraged peaceful elections but also had attendees experience a peaceful health before and after the election since your health is your peace.

Speaking at the Walk which powered by ‘The Guess who it is Family’, Kobbysalm said, “Our main purpose for this walk is peace, we stand for one peace and one Ghana. On December 7, make sure you vote peacefully and encourage peace”

The walk is as part of the launch of his recent album ‘In The Midst Of Comfort’ ITMOC for short, which is scheduled to launch on December 24, 2020 with a concert. The album was released in August, which is themed on not getting obsessed with things of the world. The album has Twenty (20) tracks which include; ‘Pray’, ‘Obiara Nse Wo’, ‘Show Me The Way’, ‘God Dey’, ‘Sambele’ and many others.

His songs are all available on all music streaming sites.

