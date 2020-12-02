ShugaLord set to host Article Wan, Sinam, Elkiddo, others at Fantasy Concert

Trademarked for versatility and astute vocal delivery, ShugaLord is ready to wow fans with his own live audience event on the 24th of December dubbed, Fantasy Concert.

Powered by Kri8 Music and Champs Sports Bar, the event will be hosted at the Paloma Hotel at a cool rate of GHS 50.

Artiste to expect on the night include Article Wan, Elkiddo, Eva Maria, Dajon, Maa Adwoa and Sinam. It promises to be unforgettable moment of real live band performances and solid vocals that Shugalord is known for.

