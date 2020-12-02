Events

Made In Taadi! Kofi Kinaata to lit up Christmas Eve with virtual concert

The ‘Adam & Eve’ hitmaker made this known via social media on 1st December

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 22 mins ago
Made In Taadi! Kofi Kinaata to lit up Christmas Eve with virtual concert
Made In Taadi! Kofi Kinaata to lit up Christmas Eve with virtual concert Photo Credit: Kofi Kinaata/Facebook

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper, singer and songwriter Kofi Kinaata, will stage the 2020 edition of his flagship “Made In Taadi” concert on 24th December 2020.

This year, the event, which takes music lovers and artists to the heart of Takoradi in the Western region, will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ‘Adam and Eve’ hitmaker made this known via social media on 1 December 2020.

Image

Meanwhile, the fourth edition of the ‘Made in Taadi Concert’ is been organized by Team Move, the management of Kofi Kinaata.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 22 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Confirmed! Quamina MP loses dad in gory accident

Sad news! Quamina MP loses dad in gory accident

5 days ago
Larruso unites Shatta Wale & Samini on “Gi Dem Remix”; Stonebwoy reacts

Larruso unites Shatta Wale & Samini on “Gi Dem Remix”; Stonebwoy reacts!

5 days ago
The best of two worlds! Sarkodie teams up with Zlatan on; Hasta La Vista

The best of two worlds! Sarkodie teams up with Zlatan on; Hasta La Vista

5 days ago
Wendy Shay fraternizes with the people of Nima; campaigns for peace

Wendy Shay fraternizes with the people of Nima; campaigns for peace

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker