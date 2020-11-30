Abochi, Teflon, Jayana, others win big at Emerging Music Awards 2020; see full list

Events

Saturday 28th November, 2020 marked the 2nd edition of Emerging Music Awards where 25 talented acts were recognized and celebrated on one prestigious platform. 

The two thousand and twenty edition of Emerging Music Awards were held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic, which was broadcast live on Angel Tv, streamed on Kusstar Tv YouTube channel and Emerging Music Awards social Media platforms.

All category winners were announced during the virtual concept broadcast.

The colorful ceremony saw performances from Shatta Berry, Stonegyal, Queen of Bars, Rock Anokye, Calista, Lazzybwoy, Krissy and Blaq Syrup.

Find the full list of winners below.

Young Artiste of the Year                Calista

Producer of The Year                       Ivan Beatz                  (Aseda by Georgina Osei)

International Act of the Year          Joseph Matthew        UK

Song Writer of the Year                   Bflames                     (Yesi Yesiii)

Collaboration of The Year               Bo Me Nkomode         Ssue Ft Pat Thomas

Music Video Director of the Year   Blessedly Papasky                  (You by Pappi Sing)

Female Vocalist of the Year             Rama Anwti              (Ne Nionyam)

Male Vocalist of the Year                Abochi                        (Bestie)                                   

Rapper of the Year                           Lokal                         (Find Your Way)

Gospel Song of the Year                   Faithful God               Doreen Okyere

Gospel Artiste of the Year               Derrick Korankye

Afro Pop Song of the Year               No.1                             Xupa                                     

Afro Pop Artiste of the Year           Lazzybwoy                            

Reggae Song of the Year                  Ociety Waguan           Blaq Syrup    

Reggae Artiste of the Year               Linguakat

Hip Life Song Of The Year              Seniwa                         Lb Erazy Ft. Otwo Kurl Songx

Hip Life Artiste of the Year             Lb Erazy

High Life Song of the Year              Yesi Yesiii                   Bflames         

High Life Artiste of the Year           Abochi

Dancehall Song of the Year             Style Free        –           Ikofi

Dancehall Artiste of the Year          Kophi Mystro

Hip Pop Song of the Year                Am Better                    Mununkum Embee  

Hip Pop Artiste of the Year             Sherry Boss                                       

Most Popular Song of the Year       Madina                        Teflon Flex    

Emerging Artiste of the Year          Jayana

