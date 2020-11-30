Abochi, Teflon, Jayana, others win big at Emerging Music Awards 2020; see full list
Shatta Berry, Stonegyal, Queen of Bars, others performed at the event
Saturday 28th November, 2020 marked the 2nd edition of Emerging Music Awards where 25 talented acts were recognized and celebrated on one prestigious platform.
The two thousand and twenty edition of Emerging Music Awards were held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic, which was broadcast live on Angel Tv, streamed on Kusstar Tv YouTube channel and Emerging Music Awards social Media platforms.
All category winners were announced during the virtual concept broadcast.
The colorful ceremony saw performances from Shatta Berry, Stonegyal, Queen of Bars, Rock Anokye, Calista, Lazzybwoy, Krissy and Blaq Syrup.
Find the full list of winners below.
Young Artiste of the Year Calista
Producer of The Year Ivan Beatz (Aseda by Georgina Osei)
International Act of the Year Joseph Matthew UK
Song Writer of the Year Bflames (Yesi Yesiii)
Collaboration of The Year Bo Me Nkomode Ssue Ft Pat Thomas
Music Video Director of the Year Blessedly Papasky (You by Pappi Sing)
Female Vocalist of the Year Rama Anwti (Ne Nionyam)
Male Vocalist of the Year Abochi (Bestie)
Rapper of the Year Lokal (Find Your Way)
Gospel Song of the Year Faithful God Doreen Okyere
Gospel Artiste of the Year Derrick Korankye
Afro Pop Song of the Year No.1 Xupa
Afro Pop Artiste of the Year Lazzybwoy
Reggae Song of the Year Ociety Waguan Blaq Syrup
Reggae Artiste of the Year Linguakat
Hip Life Song Of The Year Seniwa Lb Erazy Ft. Otwo Kurl Songx
Hip Life Artiste of the Year Lb Erazy
High Life Song of the Year Yesi Yesiii Bflames
High Life Artiste of the Year Abochi
Dancehall Song of the Year Style Free – Ikofi
Dancehall Artiste of the Year Kophi Mystro
Hip Pop Song of the Year Am Better Mununkum Embee
Hip Pop Artiste of the Year Sherry Boss
Most Popular Song of the Year Madina Teflon Flex
Emerging Artiste of the Year Jayana
THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!