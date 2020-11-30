Abochi, Teflon, Jayana, others win big at Emerging Music Awards 2020; see full list

Saturday 28th November, 2020 marked the 2nd edition of Emerging Music Awards where 25 talented acts were recognized and celebrated on one prestigious platform.

The two thousand and twenty edition of Emerging Music Awards were held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic, which was broadcast live on Angel Tv, streamed on Kusstar Tv YouTube channel and Emerging Music Awards social Media platforms.

All category winners were announced during the virtual concept broadcast.

The colorful ceremony saw performances from Shatta Berry, Stonegyal, Queen of Bars, Rock Anokye, Calista, Lazzybwoy, Krissy and Blaq Syrup.























Find the full list of winners below.

Young Artiste of the Year Calista

Producer of The Year Ivan Beatz (Aseda by Georgina Osei)

International Act of the Year Joseph Matthew UK

Song Writer of the Year Bflames (Yesi Yesiii)

Collaboration of The Year Bo Me Nkomode Ssue Ft Pat Thomas

Music Video Director of the Year Blessedly Papasky (You by Pappi Sing)

Female Vocalist of the Year Rama Anwti (Ne Nionyam)

Male Vocalist of the Year Abochi (Bestie)

Rapper of the Year Lokal (Find Your Way)

Gospel Song of the Year Faithful God Doreen Okyere

Gospel Artiste of the Year Derrick Korankye

Afro Pop Song of the Year No.1 Xupa

Afro Pop Artiste of the Year Lazzybwoy

Reggae Song of the Year Ociety Waguan Blaq Syrup

Reggae Artiste of the Year Linguakat

Hip Life Song Of The Year Seniwa Lb Erazy Ft. Otwo Kurl Songx

Hip Life Artiste of the Year Lb Erazy

High Life Song of the Year Yesi Yesiii Bflames

High Life Artiste of the Year Abochi

Dancehall Song of the Year Style Free – Ikofi

Dancehall Artiste of the Year Kophi Mystro

Hip Pop Song of the Year Am Better Mununkum Embee

Hip Pop Artiste of the Year Sherry Boss

Most Popular Song of the Year Madina Teflon Flex

Emerging Artiste of the Year Jayana

