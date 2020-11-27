E.L books DopeNation, Joey B, A.I, Tulenkey, Gyakie, others for The BAR concert 2020

African superstar and record producer, E.L, has announced his annual ‘The BAR Concert’ for 2020.

This year’s edition is slated for a 19th December showdown, 6pm prompt at the Alliance Française d’Accra.

The line-up of artists who will be supporting him at the upcoming concert include DopeNation, Joey B, A.I, Tulenkey, Gyakie, LJ, Kev and Grenade.

Save the date, follow E.L on all his social media pages for more information about the BAR concert because the bar is being set extra high this year – it’s going to be mad!

