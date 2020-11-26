Wendy Shay fraternizes with the people of Nima; campaigns for peace

Rufftown Records’ very own cash cow, Wendy Shay has successfully organized a peace walk and clean up exercise in Nima ahead of the 2020 elections.

Reps from the top political parties in Ghana, New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC), were spotted at the event.

The successful walk which took place at Nima in the Greater Accra Region also had some industry players taking part.

Wendy Shay, Bullet and the team also used it as an opportunity to clean up the area. Songs churned out by Wendy Shay were played to entertain the patrons.

The ‘Uber Driver’ singer was captured partaking in the cleanup exercise and looked cheerful throughout the peace walk, engaging the locals in a way that promoted peace, unity, love and impartiality.

This exercise will surely remind these political parties on the need to embrace peace and not violence as Ghanaians prepare towards the elections on December 7 this year.

