Larruso makes Ghana proud on AC Milan/ Roc Nation’s “From Milan With Love: Next Gen”

Young Ghanaian Afro-Dancehall crooner, Larruso joins line-up to perform at “From Milan With Love: Next Gen” Virtual Concert – an initiative by AC Milan and Roc Nation to champion emerging talent around the world.

The show which was held on Friday, November 20th at 8:45 p.m CET / 2.45 p.m EST / 11:45 a.m PST, featured live performances, combining the aggregative power of music with the key values of sport.

The 90-minute special, was air on TIDAL at TIDAL.com/AC Milan (complimentary), acmilan.com, Milan TV, AC Milan’s Official App and social channels, as well as Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin, Dongquidi and WeChat, hosted by GRAMMY-award winning producer DJ Khaled.

Music performances included Axos, Anna, Daniella Mason, RezCoast Grizz, VENVZ, Alita, Cocoa Sarai, Bibi and Harlor.

Additional appearances were made by key names across the AC Milan family, including senior squad members. The programme also highlighted the incredible journeys of young talents from a variation of fields, such as videography, food, and business.

This event aligns with the club’s vision and commitment to nurturing the next generation of talent, on-and-off the field. AC Milan has the youngest team in Europe’s top five leagues with the average player age under 25, investing significantly into homegrown talent via the club’s successful academy system and annual youth clinics.

AC Milan’s breadth of squad, made up of 23 nationalities across the Senior mens and womens team is reinforced via the show’s culturally-diverse line-up. From Milan with Love: Next Gen, features Equity Distribution (EQ)-sourced music talent from 5 different continents – Africa, Asia, Europe, North and South America, offering a plethora of genres to appease, excite and surprise all Global music fans.

The line-up with a balanced representation of male and female emerging talent, reinforcing AC Milan’s commitment to inclusivity.

AC Milan have proved strong advocates for the growth of talents on-and-off the field, in line with ownership’s strategic vision for the club, also positioning AC Milan’s women at the forefront of the business as their own financially and commercially-independent entity.

From Milan with Love: Next Gen was curated following the success of From Milan with Love, which reached a viewing audience of millions across linear and digital channels in May 2020 during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, paying tribute to front line workers in Italy and beyond.

The programming featured performances from Global names such as Alicia Keys, Robin Thicke and Kelly Rowland, and recently picked up the Leaders of Sport ‘Live Experience 2020’ award.

Also, the young artist is gearing towards releasing official remix of his follow up song, “Gi Dem” featuring Samini and Shatta Wale.

Kindly Pre-Save “Gi Dem” Remix here; Watch the Virtual Live Event here: https://ffm.to/gidemremix

TIDAL, AC Milan Official App, ACMILAN.com, MILAN TV (Italy only), AC Milan official social channels. TIDAL members and non-members alike can watch the 90 minute special at TIDAL.com/ACMilan.

