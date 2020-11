DJ Vyrusky tops it all at 2020 Ghana DJ Awards; see full list!

The 8th edition of the 2020 Ghana DJ Awards has been successfully held at the Silver Star Tower, over the weekend and we present to you the full list of winners on the night.

Hosted by radio show host, Andy Dosty, under the theme ‘In The Mix Together’, the show saw a number of performances from Ghanaian musicians like Shatta Wale, Wendy Shay, Dope Nation, Bosom P-Yung, among several others.

See the full list of winners below:

ARTISTE DJ OF THE YEAR – DJ Vyrusky

BEST INTERNATIONAL GHANAIAN DJ – DJ Fiifi (UK)

CLUB/PUB DJ OF THE YEAR – DJ Wallpaper

EVENT DJ OF THE YEAR – DJ Pho

VIDEO DJ OF THE YEAR – DJ Xpliph

DJ/ARTISTE COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR – DJ Mic Smith & All-Stars – Juju

MIXTAPE OF THE YEAR – Hiplife Lives On Mixtape – DJ Aberga

BEST INTERNATIONAL DJ (NON-GHANAIAN) – DJ Big N (Nigeria)

RECORD DJ OF THE YEAR – Papabills

SCRATCH DJ OF THE YEAR – Master Que

MOBILE DJ OF THE YEAR – DJ Cil

GOSPEL DJ OF THE YEAR – KOK – Live FM

REGGAE DJ OF THE YEAR – King Lagazee

DJ SONG OF THE YEAR – Oofetsɔ – Sarkodie ft. Prince Bright

YOUNG DJ OF THE YEAR – DJ Switch

STUDENT DJ OF THE YEAR – DJ 3 Points

MALE DJ OF THE YEAR – Mr Shark

FEMALE DJ OF THE YEAR – DJ Akel

MC/HYPEMAN OF THE YEAR – Abeiku Sarkcess

DISCOVERY DJ OF THE YEAR – DJ Vacation

CENTRAL ZONE DJ OF THE YEAR – DJ Aroma

LOCKDOWN DJ OF THE YEAR – DJ Toyor

OVERALL DJ OF THE YEAR – DJ Vyrusky

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD – Lovin Cee