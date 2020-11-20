Events

Brace up for ‘Level Up with Gyakie: The Seed Experience’

Its a free event on December 4, 2020 at Level Up (Twist Lounge).

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
Brace up for 'Level Up with Gyakie: The Seed Experience'
Brace up for 'Level Up with Gyakie: The Seed Experience' Photo Credit: Gyakie

Gyakie who is managed by FLIP THE MUSIC is now ready to take the music to the people even closer. She is inviting all her fans to her FREE event scheduled for December 4, 2020 at Level Up (Twist Lounge).

Gyakie broke into the music scene with her single, ‘Never Like This’ in 2019. She has since established herself as a talented singer-songwriter.

It was no surprise to many how immensely gifted she is after she was revealed to be the daughter of the Ghanaian Highlife music legend, Nana Acheampong through the cover art for her debut EP ‘’SEED’’.

Her groundbreaking EP was received with critical acclaim by fans, industry players, media practitioners alike. The very successful debut project is still raking in huge numbers across all digital streaming platforms worldwide.

Gyakie’s five (5) track EP was rife with a cocktail of beautiful sounds that sweetly gives one a taste of what she is capable of and what to expect on her journey, which has only just begun.

‘’It’s about time I connect properly with my fans, so I’m looking forward to seeing all of you at this event… I have lots of surprise artists who would be on stage with me too, so don’t miss it guys’’, Gyakie said about her upcoming event. We cannot wait to be there.

Instagram: gyakie_ Twitter: @Gyakie_ Facebook: Gyakie

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

SK Frimpong sings of God's unmerited goodness in new release; Adefoode

SK Frimpong sings of God’s unmerited goodness in new release; Adefoode

3 days ago
TMCube crowns 10th Anniversary with; Jesus Rocks 10

TMCube crowns 10th Anniversary with; Jesus Rocks 10

4 days ago
Mr Shark poised to win big at the 2020 Ghana DJ Awards

Mr Shark poised to win big at the 2020 Ghana DJ Awards

4 days ago
Eno Barony crowned AFRIMMA 2020 Best Female Rap act! See full list of winners

Eno Barony crowned AFRIMMA 2020 Best Female Rap act! See full list of winners

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker