KobbySalm set to host ITMOC Peace Walk & Album Concert

It’s Urban Gospel’s very own KobbySalm coming away with a double dose of ministry activities; In The Midst Of Comfort – ITMOC Peace Walk and ITMOC Album Concert.

Following the release of his debut album, ITMOC, KobbySalm will be embarking on a Peace Walk to sensitize the masses against violence during the impending December 7 general elections.

It will take off on the 28th of November from Jamestown to GNAT Hall by 6 am.

Quickly following suite will be the main event itself, ITMOC Album Concert taking place at the GNAT Hall, opposite University of Ghana Accra City Campus, adjacent AirtelTigo Head Office on the 24th December at 4pm.

he new album boasts an impressive collection of 20-tracks including the latest “Jejeli” featuring Okey Sokay, and highly prophetic “Today Today,” showcasing Kobbysalm’s outstanding artistry and versatility.

It features an eclectic mix of artists and bands including AfroHarmony, The FRA Band, and even the afro-rock band Dark Suburb. Other notable features include E.L, Efe Grace, Eric Jeshurun, Canton Jones, and Calvis Hammond amongst other Gospel artists.

Production credits on ITMOC include top tier producers like Kaywa, Vacs, Decoros, 3fs, Possigee, all in all, guaranteeing a rich sound of multiple genres ranging from Afrobeats, hip hop, rock, etc.

“In The Midst of Comfort” (ITMOC) is available now on your fav digital platforms.

STREAM/DOWNLOAD: https://push.fm/fl/itmoc

