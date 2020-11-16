TMCube crowns 10th Anniversary with; Jesus Rocks 10

Gospel music group, TMCube has successfully marked their 10th Anniversary celebration with their 2020 edition of Jesus Rocks.

Over the last decade, this inter-denominational group has used gospel music to inspire and touch the hearts of many with salvation and healing.

With the mandate of being instruments of praise, the team has spared no energy and expense in promoting the gospel and winning souls for Christ.

The vision of TMCube begun a decade ago in Adenta, Charity Assemblies of God with zealous young hearts who were eager to reach out to their community through gospel music.

In view of this, they have successfully executed two events annually; Made to Worship and Jesus Rocks, giving their audience from far and near, opportunities to experience God’s glory and to simply worship and dance in His presence.

This year’s Jesus Rocks was the celebratory event to mark the 10th Anniversary. This was held on the 15th of November at the International Palace Church, Ritz Junction Accra.

The choir collaborated with several guest ministers including Ohemaa Mercy, Joe Mettle and Dr Lawrence Tetteh.

The highlight of the event was characterized by the launch of their highly anticipated second album named ‘Great God‘.

