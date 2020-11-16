Events

TMCube crowns 10th Anniversary with; Jesus Rocks 10

It featured Joe Mettle, Ohemaa Mercy, among several others

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
TMCube crowns 10th Anniversary with; Jesus Rocks 10
TMCube crowns 10th Anniversary with; Jesus Rocks 10 Photo Credit: TMCube /Facebook

Gospel music group, TMCube has successfully marked their 10th Anniversary celebration with their 2020 edition of Jesus Rocks.

Over the last decade, this inter-denominational group has used gospel music to inspire and touch the hearts of many with salvation and healing.

With the mandate of being instruments of praise, the team has spared no energy and expense in promoting the gospel and winning souls for Christ.

The vision of TMCube begun a decade ago in Adenta, Charity Assemblies of God with zealous young hearts who were eager to reach out to their community through gospel music.

In view of this, they have successfully executed two events annually; Made to Worship and Jesus Rocks, giving their audience from far and near, opportunities to experience God’s glory and to simply worship and dance in His presence.

This year’s Jesus Rocks was the celebratory event to mark the 10th Anniversary. This was held on the 15th of November at the International Palace Church, Ritz Junction Accra.

The choir collaborated with several guest ministers including Ohemaa Mercy, Joe Mettle and Dr Lawrence Tetteh.

The highlight of the event was characterized by the launch of their highly anticipated second album named ‘Great God‘.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Merqury Republic publishes full list of Ghana DJ Awards 2020 Nominations

Merqury Republic publishes full list of Ghana DJ Awards 2020 Nominations

5 days ago
Hajia Police advices against violence in new single; Maintain Peace

Hajia Police advices against violence in new single; Maintain Peace

6 days ago
Have you seen Phrimpong's eulogy to Shatta Wale yet?

Have you seen Phrimpong’s eulogy to Shatta Wale yet?

6 days ago
Happy Day by Sarkodie playlisted on YouTube's 'Afrobeats Now'

Happy Day by Sarkodie playlisted on YouTube’s ‘Afrobeats Now’

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker