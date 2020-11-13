Larruso reps Ghana on AC Milan, RocNation ‘From Milan with Love: Next Gen’ virtual concert

Ghanaian Dancehall prodigy, Larruso has been enlisted for performance with DJ Khaled among other stars at ‘From Milan with Love: Next Gen’ virtual concert.

The report, which was shared on their official site, read:

“Milan has collaborated with entertainment company Roc Nation to create a virtual live event called ‘From Milan with Love: Next Gen’, which will be broadcast on 20 November at 8.45 pm CET.

The 90-minute special show will ‘combine the aggregative power of music with the key values of sport’, hosted by Grammy-winning producer DJ Khaled and featuring live performances from Axos, Anna, Daniella Mason, RezCoast Grizz, VENVZ, Alita, Cocoa Sarai, Larruso, Bibi and Harlor in the line-up.

In May 2020, the Italian giants paid tribute to the front line, essential workers across the country through the medium of music during the ‘From Milan with Love’ live event.

Millions of viewers tuned in to watch Alicia Keys, Robin Thicke and Kelly Rowland’s performances and the show has since claimed the Leaders of Sport ‘Live Experience’ 2020 accolade.

“Following the incredible success of From Milan with Love, we are delighted to partner with Roc Nation to deliver another inspiring event for our fans and our global community,” said AC Milan CEO, Ivan Gazidis.

“Our commitment to diversity and the development of the next generation of talent sits right at the core of everything we do both on and off the pitch, and we believe that this event will be a perfect representation of our ambition in these areas.

“We want to deliver a message of hope and optimism for the future, particularly during the challenging times that we all continue to face, by providing a platform for this young, diverse and immensely talented group of artists.”

The broadcast will be accessible via various club channels, including streaming service TIDAL, AC Milan TV, the Serie A side’s social platforms, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin, Dongquidi and WeChat.

Michael Yormark, Co-CEO of Roc Nation Unified, reiterated.“From Milan with Love was a rewarding initiative, complimenting the incredible work that the club, and its owners, had done for the Italian community during the COVID-19 crisis.

“This time around, we wanted to showcase the strong strategic vision of AC Milan’s ownership through effective programming. Inclusivity, equality, and cultural diversity, are all values that are championed by AC Milan, and are values that Roc Nation builds it’s the foundation upon.”

The event features Equity Distribution (EQ), -sourced artists, with various talents and genres from across five continents, including both male and female musicians.

“We pride ourselves on offering strong platforms for artists to showcase their incredible talent to a Global Audience,” added Krystian Santini, President of Equity Distribution. “From Milan with Love: NextGen is a natural extension of our work and we are pleased to be able to contribute to such a rewarding project, introducing emerging artists to new markets.””

We definitely know Larruso will nail his performance on stage.

See the screenshot below:

