Team Eternity Ghana set to host Naa Mercy, Vessel Chordrick for; TEG Live

Haven blessed thousands with their ‘Awesome God’ and ‘Ghana Gospel Reggae Medley’ hit releases, Team Eternity Ghana is ready for TEG Live.

The music group made up of diverse youthful giftings and talents are set to usher in another round of creative gospel pieces with a youthful twist and vibe on the 21st of November.

Team Eternity Ghana Live will be a live recording event for the next set of releases from their camp and will be held at the Prop haven, Spintex Road, Regimanuel Golden Gate Junction.

This year promises to be nothing short of glorious; everything is double!! We have 2 sessions; 1pm to 4pm / 5pm to 8pm and 2 amazing features; Naa Mercy and Vessel Chordrick. You cannot afford to miss this!

Limited seats available! Purchase your ticket here.

Kindly note, all COVID-19 protocols will be observed and so you have nothing to worry about! Come expecting a Blessing from God, as we worship and make merry in the presence of our Father!

