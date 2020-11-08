Events

Team Eternity Ghana set to host Naa Mercy, Vessel Chordrick for; TEG Live

It's on November 21 at Prop Haven, Spintex. Tickets sold online only!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
Team Eternity Ghana set to host Naa Mercy, Vessel Chordrick for; TEG Live
Team Eternity Ghana set to host Naa Mercy, Vessel Chordrick for; TEG Live Photo Credit: Team Eternity Ghana

Haven blessed thousands with their ‘Awesome God’ and ‘Ghana Gospel Reggae Medley’ hit releases, Team Eternity Ghana is ready for TEG Live.

The music group made up of diverse youthful giftings and talents are set to usher in another round of creative gospel pieces with a youthful twist and vibe on the 21st of November.

Team Eternity Ghana Live will be a live recording event for the next set of releases from their camp and will be held at the Prop haven, Spintex Road, Regimanuel Golden Gate Junction.

This year promises to be nothing short of glorious; everything is double!! We have 2 sessions; 1pm to 4pm / 5pm to 8pm and 2 amazing features; Naa Mercy and Vessel Chordrick. You cannot afford to miss this!

Limited seats available! Purchase your ticket here.

Kindly note, all COVID-19 protocols will be observed and so you have nothing to worry about! Come expecting a Blessing from God, as we worship and make merry in the presence of our Father!

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Strongman unveils release date & tracklist for incoming album; 10 AM

Strongman unveils release date & tracklist for incoming album; 10 AM

4 days ago
Photo of Meet the new Afro Gospel artist; JVS

Meet the new Afro Gospel artist; JVS

4 days ago
Photo of B4Bonah serves another Afrobeat classic; Work

B4Bonah serves another Afrobeat classic; Work

5 days ago
Photo of Samini endorses NPP! Official announcement coming up soon!

Samini endorses NPP! Official announcement coming up soon!

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker