Events

Watch Worlasi’s Worlafest 2020 live on Worlafest.com Today!

Y'all know what to expect! A bucket load of unique talent! log on @2pm!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 8 hours ago
Watch Worlasi's Worlafest 2020 live on Worlafest.com Today!
Watch Worlasi's Worlafest 2020 live on Worlafest.com Today! Photo Credit: Worlasi

Worlasi’s annual festival of arts and music, Worlafest 2020 is just a few hours away and airs live on a pay-per-view basis on Worlafest.com.

The concert and arts exhibition is scheduled to kick off from 2pm at Alliance Francaise Accra, but festival goers will be happy to note that they can stream the concert live via Worlafest.com for 30GHS and for 15GHS by using the special discount code WORLA. 

This year’s art exhibition will feature 18 artists. Performing artists on the concert bill include, Shaker, Adomaa, Asi Renie, Ko-Jo Cue and the god MC, M.anifest.

The concert will be opened by several bands including Safoa Band, Lozzo & The Afro Boys, as well as Abeiku and instrumentalists, Maxwell & Osei who play the seperewa and xylophone respectively.

Worlafest is in its third year, with this particular edition promising to be even more exciting despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Worlasi will be performing songs from all his previous catalogues including the fan favourite – his 2019 album, ”Worla” (The Man and the God).

Watch Worlafest at: www.worlafest.com

Instagram: worlasigh Twitter: @worlasigh Facebook: Worlasi

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 8 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Strongman unveils release date & tracklist for incoming album; 10 AM

Strongman unveils release date & tracklist for incoming album; 10 AM

3 days ago
Photo of Meet the new Afro Gospel artist; JVS

Meet the new Afro Gospel artist; JVS

3 days ago
Photo of B4Bonah serves another Afrobeat classic; Work

B4Bonah serves another Afrobeat classic; Work

4 days ago
Photo of Samini endorses NPP! Official announcement coming up soon!

Samini endorses NPP! Official announcement coming up soon!

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker