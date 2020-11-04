Senku Fair kicks off from today till 9th November

Ghana’s biggest Musical Instruments Exhibition – SENKU FAIR is back! It’s Season IV and happening live from Wednesday 4th to Monday 9th November, 9am to 9pm daily.

The venue is the forecourt of Sweet Muzic showroom, same premises with Barclays Bank, Achimota.

For the past three years, this annual event has given opportunity to music lovers to discover and explore new musical instruments and technological innovations in the music industry.

Being the only musical exhibition in the country, Senku Fair has attracted participants from all parts of the country, as well as international audiences, averaging 2000 participants in each of the previous editions.





Indeed this event has become the greatest musical festival of all time, and 2020 will only get better.

Over 1000 different Musical Instruments and PA Systems will be on exhibition at this year’s event.

This includes products from Top Brands such as Korg, Pearl, Sabian, Kawai, Midas, Turbosound, Audix, Focusrite, Evans, Vater, Jasmine and many more.

Pianos and Keyboards, Bass & Guitars, Drum & Percussion, Studio Equipment, Wind Instruments, and DJ Equipment will all be available for purchase at Senkufair 2020.

All products will attract a whopping discount of 20% throughout the fair period. There will also be special family packs for home and students – every musical need is covered.

Senkufair 2020 is packed with loads of Side Attractions. Alongside the discount sale, there will be live Product Demonstrations and Seminars with seasoned musicians from Wednesday 4th to Saturday 7th November.

There will also be a Breakfast Meeting with Pastors & Music Directors on Saturday 7th.

Over 50 live performances from New Artistes, Choirs and Bands will be happening throughout the fair.

Saturday Night will host two Gospel Legends – Helena Rhabbles and Rev. YABS. Sunday Night will host KODA, Selina Boateng and Francis Amoh. Monday 9th will be the open after-party Jam and Auction Sale.

Save the date and prepare to Attend Senkufair 2020. Wednesday 4th to Monday 9th November, 9am – 9pm daily, at the forecourt of Sweet Muzic, Achimota. Come with your Nose Mask. Stay safe to enjoy your gear – The Music Lives Here!!!

