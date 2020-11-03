Events

Edem calls off 2020 Edemfest due to COVID19

Edem calls off 2020 Edemfest due to COVID19
Photo Credit: Edem /Facebook

VRMG head honcho, Edem, has announced the cancellation of his November 2020 edition of his annual flagship event, EdemFest.

In a statement, Edem explained that the event, which was scheduled for Saturday, November 7, will no longer be held because of the outbreak of the coronavirus and the restrictions placed on public gatherings.

7th November 2020 would have been the date for this year’s celebration. However, due to some circumstances, particularly the Covid-19 pandemic and the current restrictions still in place, VRMG will not be able to host the festival.

We, as in Edem and his management are really sorry about this development and feel a need to apologize to everyone for this cancellation, though we have no other choice.

Last year’s edition saw a host of famous artists such as Sarkodie and Obrafuor gracing the occasion which was held at the Aborigines Beach Resort in the Volta Region.

