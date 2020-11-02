Jayana successfully holds free breast cancer screening for over 100 people

Award-winning gospel artiste Jemima Annor Yeboah popularly known as Jayana teamed up with “Support a mother save a child foundation” to touch lives by offering free breast cancer screening to over 100 people.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is marked in several countries across the world and helps to increase attention and support for awareness, early diagnosis, and treatment as well as palliative care for women facing this disease.

According to WHO, breast cancer is the most frequent cancer among women, impacting 2.1 million women each year, and also causes the greatest number of cancer-related deaths among women. In 2018, it is estimated that 627,000 women died from breast cancer – that is approximately 15% of all cancer deaths among women. While breast cancer rates are higher among women in more developed regions, rates are increasing in nearly every region globally.

The event took place at Christian Praise International Centre (CPIC) located at Pigfarm at exactly 9 am with a lot of participants already seated ready to get screened.



















Dignitaries in attendance were Bishop Prof Stephen Owusu Jackson(Chairman of CPIC) Mrs Mercy Yeboah(Women Leader CPIC) , Mr Eddie Ray( Kasapa Fm) Mr Wear Ghana, Mr Timothy Bentum (Praise Tv) and a host of other dignitaries.

Media house present involves, Kasapa Fm, Praise Tv, SAP Media, Ghnewz, Spectator, Daily Guide, Gosproofficial, Worshippersgh etc.

102 people consisting of 100 women,2 men were screened with detection of 4 minor cases and 1 severe case, all others were free from the harmful disease. 5 people with cases has been referred to the Mamprobi Poly Clinic for scan and further review.

Jayana in an address to the media present at the event could not hide her joy and ecstasy for the love and support from patrons in making the event very successful.

” I am aware of how breast cancer has been killing people especially women worldwide, and most of these cases happen as a result of late detection, therefore, I was very passionate about this project to help save lives and thanks to Support a mother save a child foundation for partnering to make it a success ” She stated.

Mr Eugene Glover and Mrs Rhoda Konadu from SAMSAC Foundation also expressed gratitude to patrons for honouring the event making it achieve its purpose and goals.

Madam Hajia Adisah a benefactor of the event speaking to the media expressed gratitude to the organisers

” I now know my breast cancer status, I am free from the disease, I have learnt the proper way to self-examine myself and will teach my sisters at home and within my community,” she said with smiles.

The event happened with strict observation of Covid 19 protocols. Patrons were guided to wash their hands, apply hand sanitizer and offered free nose masks with chairs spaciously arranged to ensure social distancing.

The event ended at 4 pm with Jayana giving thanks to patrons, CPIC Church leadership, the Media, partners, Mamprobi Poly Clinic nurses and all participants for helping to make the event very successful.

