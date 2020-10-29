Samini, Efya, M.anifest, others to shutdown Kelvyn Boy’s “Blackstar” Album Launch Party today!

Blakk Arm Group signee & Ghanaian Afrobeat topshot, Kelvyn Boy is billed to host the “Black Star” Album launch party today ahead of his maiden album release on October 30.

The album titled ‘Black Star’ will be an anthology of songs that reflect the brand and artistry of Kelvynboy.

The 15-track body of work features astute music producers such as Anel Worldwide, Kel P, Liquid Beatz, Ugly Beatz, Willobeatz, Myx Quest, Samsney, among others.

Prior to the release, there shall be an album launch party on October 29, 2020. Great performances from Music Legends from Africa includes Gyadu Blay Ambuley, Samini, Efya, M.anifest and many other.

Blakk Arm Group signee since he won VGMA 2018 ‘Unsung Artiste Of The Year’ has released songs such as ‘Mea’, ‘Mata’, ‘MoMo’, ‘Anything’, ‘Woara’, ‘Loko’, among others.

He cemented his stay in the music industry with the release of the T.I.M.E. EP in 2019, which won him a lot of spurs.

He aims to take his music and the Ghanaian Afrobeats culture to the world and looks to collaborate with the likes of Angélique Kidjo, Wiyaala, Sherifa Gunu, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, Afro Moses, Kojo Antwi, among other music greats.

The ‘Blackstar’ album will be out on all digital platforms/stores on October 30, 2020.

