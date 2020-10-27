Triple threat! Shatta Wale joins Stonebwoy, Samini on one stage this Sunday!

Loggy Entertainment and Klassik Promo, Organizers of the GH Unite Virtual concert have booked Shatta Wale in addition to Stonebwoy and Samini.

Happening live on the 1st of November, 2020 from 8pm, Ghana would witness a rare moment where Shatta Wale performs alongside Stonebwoy, Samini, Kofi Kinaata and Kuami Eugene.

From the High Grade Family to the Shatta Movement to the BHIM Nation, right down to the Rockstars and Team Move, Ghana will be lit this Sunday!

This is a unity concert for peace for the upcoming elections so don’t be left out. The venue is live online as you watch your favorite artistes’ performance only on your phones, tablets and laptops

Get your ticket now for GHS 20 at www.ghunite.co. A ticket allows you to enjoy a 1 month subscription on the Stream 247 app which will livestream the concert.

Enjoy over 20 live tv channels from news, fashion, sports and entertainment and watch lots of local and foreign movies and a lots of series.

To buy a ticket pls log in @www.ghunite.co or call us on any of these numbers for assistance; 0555503246 / 0555503789

