DR. Sonnie Badu rallies thousands for; The Badu Nation Virtual Concert

It's on Monday November 9th!

You’ve heard of the BHIM Nation and Sark Nation but get ready for the biggest virtual gathering of Sonnie Badu’s; The BADU Nation virtual concert.

Multiple Award winning gospel artiste and head pastor of the Rock Hill Church Dr. Sonnie Badu has announced yet another virtual concert dubbed ”The Badu Nation”.

This event is on record as the 3rd concert by the latest Dean & Professor of Music at the Trinity International University of Ambassadors, Atlanta in 2020 after a successful ”Unveiling”  and ”Energizer” editions.

The event which has since been dedicated to the Nigerian Youth kick starts at 4pm EST and 8pm GMT with a live broadcast on facebook and Youtube.

Dr. Sonnie Badu who is known for excellence and thrilling music concerts is geared to be a blessing with this mega virtual concert.

