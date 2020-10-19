Shatta Wale crowns birthday with a grand ‘ShattaBration’!

Ghana’s man of the moment Charles Nii Armah Jnr known in showbiz as Shatta Wale climaxed the celebration of his birthday with a star-studded party.

The all-white party which was held at his residence in East Legon brought together most of the A-List celebrities in the country.



Medikal, Fella Makafui, Hajia4Real, Joey B, King Promise and Shatta Wale’s father, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Snr, Salma Mumin among others were spotted at the party.

In advicimg anyone that is looking up to him and people going through the hustles of life, he firmly proclaimed, “Just give your life to God“.

It was a short but powerful advice to all the ghetto youths who would one day want to be as successful as he is.

Shatta Wale further revealed that it was his first time organizing a birthday party celebration for himself as his life had always been full of working had to achieve his dreams.

He could now afford the luxury of a birthday party now that he is on top of his game.

Earlier, Michy, baby mama of the ‘Taking Over’ hitmaker, promised him a stripper treatment in an Instagram post.

“From fake chains to owning lanes.. a birthday worth celebrating no matter how mad I am at u. happy birthday. Stripper treats will be at your gate at 11:30 pm. All paid for, nuh worry,” her post read.



Meanwhile, according to Wikipedia, Shatta Wale turned 36 years on October 17, 2020.

