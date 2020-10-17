Ps. Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye invites you to Diary of a Worshipper XII this Sunday!

The ever anointed Ps. Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye is prepped up for yet another spirit filled edition of his annual flagship event; Diary of a Worshipper XII

It comes off this Sunday, 18th October 2020 inside the main auditorium of the Christ’s Oasis Ministries at Airport City, exactly 4pm.

It features other live wire psalmists and Men of God such as Joe Mettle, Emmitt Jim Konadu, Philip Adzale, Efe Grace, Official Rebirth and Bernard Yeboah Twumasi

It’s one you just can’t miss for anything as you are assured of musically and spiritually edifying impartations and excellence as is the hallmark of Ps. Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye.

It’s occurring under the theme, Jesus Name Above All Names (Philippians 2:9) and will nothing short of exalting the one who at the mention of His name, causes every knee to bow and every tongue confess.

BE THERE!!!

