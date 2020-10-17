Events

Ps. Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye invites you to Diary of a Worshipper XII this Sunday!

It will host Joe Mettle, Emmitt Jim Konadu, Philip Adzale, Efe Grace, others

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
Ps. Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye invites you to Diary of a Worshipper XII this Sunday!
Ps. Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye invites you to Diary of a Worshipper XII this Sunday! Photo Credit: Ps. Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye /Facebook

The ever anointed Ps. Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye is prepped up for yet another spirit filled edition of his annual flagship event; Diary of a Worshipper XII

It comes off this Sunday, 18th October 2020 inside the main auditorium of the Christ’s Oasis Ministries at Airport City, exactly 4pm.

It features other live wire psalmists and Men of God such as Joe Mettle, Emmitt Jim Konadu, Philip Adzale, Efe Grace, Official Rebirth and Bernard Yeboah Twumasi

Image may contain: 2 people, text that says "IMPACT VALUE MINISTRIES esus OF A WORSHIPPER XII DIARY Name Above all Names (Philippians 2:9) 18TH OCTOBER, 2020 CHRISTS OASIS MINISTRIES AIRPORT CITY"

It’s one you just can’t miss for anything as you are assured of musically and spiritually edifying impartations and excellence as is the hallmark of Ps. Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye.

It’s occurring under the theme, Jesus Name Above All Names (Philippians 2:9) and will nothing short of exalting the one who at the mention of His name, causes every knee to bow and every tongue confess.

BE THERE!!!

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinaata win big at 2020 GMA USA

Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinaata win big at 2020 GMA USA

4 days ago
Photo of Moor Sound releases 7-track Summertime Sound EP

Moor Sound releases 7-track Summertime Sound EP

4 days ago
Photo of Vocalist Nana Ama goes solo!

Vocalist Nana Ama goes solo!

4 days ago
Photo of DJ Mensah, Kuami Eugene and Sarkodie jump on a new tune; Beifour

DJ Mensah, Kuami Eugene and Sarkodie jump on a new tune; Beifour

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker