Koo Ntakra set to host KOK Concert – Virtual Edition this Saturday!

Following the success of his mini concert in September 2019, the Akwapem hitmaker, Koo Ntakra returns with a virtual edition of his annual ‘KOK Concert’.

Koo Ntakra teams up with talent management team WE ARE GHG, for the virtual edition of his concert.

This edition of the concert will be hosted under the ‘GHG Live’ sessions which are a platform to promote and unearth talent, giving them the platform to share their works with the rest of the world through live performances.

The ‘KOK Concert’ Virtual Edition will have mainly the rapper, Koo Ntakra perform back to back most of his projects from his albums; ‘Akuaba & KOK’ to current projects released this year.

The Live concert will be very interactive, where the artist will use the opportunity to engage his fans and music lovers across the world on all issues relating to the brand, Koo Ntakra.

‘KOK Concert’ will stream exclusively on Koo Ntakra’s official Youtube, Facebook and Instagram pages on Saturday 10th October, 2020 from 7pm, barring any technical hitches.

Organizers and producers have promised music lovers and fans in general, a great content for this concert.

Kindly follow the links below and Turn On Notifications to join the live feed for this concert.

