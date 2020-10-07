Events

DJ Wyse readies as host DJ for 2020 GMA USA

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Photo Credit: DJ Wyse/Facebook

Ghana’s very own DJ/artiste – DJ Wyse based in Massachusetts, USA is bound to thrill fans as the host DJ for the 2020 Ghana Music Awards, USA.

Having made a name for himself in the environs of Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, DJ Wyse is set to blaze up the roofs of New Jersey’s Atlantic City.

Presented by Dons Music Production, the event kickstarts with a red carpet session at 6pm and the main event at 8pm on Saturday 10th October.

He has become a recognizable face in Ghana and beyond, following the release of his single titled ‘Mame Sanka which is a sweet preview of much more to come from Wyse Music.

DJ Wyse has played exciting gigs, including a standout performance at Worcester Caribbean Carnival and New England African Festival.

He has Deejayed for artistes such P Square (Nigeria), Diamond Platinum (Tanzania), KCee (Nigeria), Kwami Eugene (Ghana), KiDi (Ghana), DarkoVibes (Ghana), R2Bees (Ghana), Kidum (Rwanda), Sarkodie (Ghana), Tekno (Nigeria), Akote (Kenya), Jaguar Kenya (Kenya), Wizkid (Nigeria), Flava (Nigeria) and more at music concerts.

With a slew of upcoming releases and appearances, DJ Wyse is poised to grab headlines.

