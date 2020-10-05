Events

ShugaLord dazzles at watch party for new video

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 4 hours ago
ShugaLord dazzles at watch party for new video
ShugaLord dazzles at watch party for new video. Photo Credit: Kri8 Concept

Kri8 Music artist, ShugaLord, over the weekend, held a well attended watch party to premiere a music video for his new song, Fantasy.

The event by Afrobeats artist was well attended by major stakeholders in the Ghanaian music industry and fellow artists.

To commence the event, there was a red carpet session that interviewed some prominent personnel in the entertainment industry as well as fans and loved ones.

ShugaLord, in explaining why he chose the title Fantasy, he stated that all the great things happening around him and how far he has come are as a result of the dream he fantasized sometime ago.

He added that everyone should dare to dream as big as they can because dreams do come through.

  • ShugaLord dazzles at watch party for new video
    Photo Credit: Kri8 Concept
  • ShugaLord dazzles at watch party for new video
    Photo Credit: Kri8 Concept
  • ShugaLord dazzles at watch party for new video
    Photo Credit: Kri8 Concept
  • ShugaLord dazzles at watch party for new video
    Photo Credit: Kri8 Concept

The event saw the performance of a number artists who made the celebration a success. The man of the night finally arrived on stage, and delivered to the expectations of fans.

ShugaLord who is known for his energetic performance did not disappoint, as he served guests to some carefully selected songs which they could not resist but jam to.

Among the list of songs he performed were his back to back hits Mede3, Caro, Shakara and the very new Fantasy.

ShugaLord has without doubt proven to captivate the hearts of many with his exquisite lyrical content as many sang passionately to his new song.

It was a great night of fun and entertainment that will forever be remembered by patrons of the night.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Photo of Yaa Yaa marvels fans with delivery on UTV’s ‘’United Showbiz’’

Yaa Yaa marvels fans with delivery on UTV’s ‘’United Showbiz’’

5 days ago
Photo of Confirmed! MS.ABA takes African Roots music to The Hague

Confirmed! MS.ABA takes African Roots music to The Hague

5 days ago
Photo of Sarkodie, Efya, Amaarae featured in Major Lazer’s ‘Chasing the Sound’ documentary

Sarkodie, Efya, Amaarae featured in Major Lazer’s ‘Chasing the Sound’ documentary

5 days ago
Photo of 1CeDi: The Revolution Of Ghana Rap Music

1CeDi: The Revolution Of Ghana Rap Music

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker