ShugaLord dazzles at watch party for new video

Kri8 Music artist, ShugaLord, over the weekend, held a well attended watch party to premiere a music video for his new song, Fantasy.

The event by Afrobeats artist was well attended by major stakeholders in the Ghanaian music industry and fellow artists.

To commence the event, there was a red carpet session that interviewed some prominent personnel in the entertainment industry as well as fans and loved ones.

ShugaLord, in explaining why he chose the title Fantasy, he stated that all the great things happening around him and how far he has come are as a result of the dream he fantasized sometime ago.

He added that everyone should dare to dream as big as they can because dreams do come through.

Photo Credit: Kri8 Concept

Photo Credit: Kri8 Concept

Photo Credit: Kri8 Concept

Photo Credit: Kri8 Concept

The event saw the performance of a number artists who made the celebration a success. The man of the night finally arrived on stage, and delivered to the expectations of fans.

ShugaLord who is known for his energetic performance did not disappoint, as he served guests to some carefully selected songs which they could not resist but jam to.

Among the list of songs he performed were his back to back hits Mede3, Caro, Shakara and the very new Fantasy.

ShugaLord has without doubt proven to captivate the hearts of many with his exquisite lyrical content as many sang passionately to his new song.

It was a great night of fun and entertainment that will forever be remembered by patrons of the night.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!